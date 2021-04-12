Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will post sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.21 billion and the highest is $8.60 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $34.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $35.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.83. 1,664,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.