Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of ($3.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANF. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $38.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $40.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.