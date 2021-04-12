Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report sales of $418.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.40 million and the highest is $427.30 million. Clarivate reported sales of $240.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CLVT stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,349. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

