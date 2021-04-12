Zacks: Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.29). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DKNG stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,757,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,485,914. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 23.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 198.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

