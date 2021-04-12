Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.11. Gray Television reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

