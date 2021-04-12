Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.05. 336,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,819. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Itron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

