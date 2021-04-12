Zacks: Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). ORBCOMM posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of ORBC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.50. 6,325,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.47 million, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

