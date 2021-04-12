Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.55. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter.

Stericycle stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.62. 3,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

