Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce sales of $122.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.20 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $135.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $496.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.10 million to $497.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $505.70 million, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 80,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

