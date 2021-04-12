Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report sales of $108.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $109.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $83.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $467.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.14 million to $468.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $573.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $595.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.02. 27,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,152. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -190.60 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $8,493,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upwork by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after buying an additional 81,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.