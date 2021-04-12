Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrightView (NYSE:BV) to Hold

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get BrightView alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BV traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. 183,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. BrightView has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. BrightView’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in BrightView by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.