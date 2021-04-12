Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) to “Buy”

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

CLNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CLNN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.64. 22,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,536. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29. Clene has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

