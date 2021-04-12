Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICAD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

ICAD opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $462.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. Equities research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iCAD by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

