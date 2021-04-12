Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Zalando stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. Zalando has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

