Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $55.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $742,272.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,563.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

