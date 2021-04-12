Zero (ZER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50,326.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $50,326.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.52 or 0.00366014 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00189849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00125789 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,873,763 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

