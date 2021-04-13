-$0.25 EPS Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). 10x Genomics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total transaction of $1,340,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 479,591 shares in the company, valued at $85,731,687.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,416 shares of company stock valued at $31,828,544. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after buying an additional 1,874,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after buying an additional 1,484,389 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $181,568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 212.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,856,000 after buying an additional 681,250 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,887,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

TXG traded up $9.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.36. The stock had a trading volume of 655,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,170. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -146.19 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $201.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average of $160.49.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

