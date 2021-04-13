$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 830,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,940,297. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

