$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $801.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

BURL opened at $325.42 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $155.03 and a 52-week high of $325.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.73.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

