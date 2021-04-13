10,160 Shares in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 37,647.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 734,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 732,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PaySign by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PaySign by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PaySign by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $206.83 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

PAYS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PaySign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.