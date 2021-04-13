10,608 Shares in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NantHealth by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NantHealth by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NH opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $333.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NantHealth Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

