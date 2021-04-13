10,845 Shares in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

VG opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.89, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VG. Citigroup upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock worth $6,082,725. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

