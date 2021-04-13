10,988 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,988 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in AECOM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

