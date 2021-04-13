10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce $102.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.61 million to $106.70 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $71.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $495.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.39 million to $500.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $688.12 million, with estimates ranging from $672.60 million to $707.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.36. The stock had a trading volume of 655,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,170. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $201.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -146.19 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,411.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $5,939,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,416 shares of company stock valued at $31,828,544 in the last 90 days. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,568,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after acquiring an additional 266,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

