$143.70 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce sales of $143.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.92 million and the lowest is $143.40 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $153.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $612.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.15 million to $614.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $666.56 million, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $675.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,220,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,265,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 812,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,477,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $51.75 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

