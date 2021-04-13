1,453,088 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,453,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,226,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.87% of The New York Times at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

