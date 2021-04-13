14,600 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 18,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,392. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

