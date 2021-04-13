15,177 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,799,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

