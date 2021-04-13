17,494 Shares in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in cbdMD by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,439,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in cbdMD by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 124,812 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on YCBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman sold 122,000 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 240,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $1,060,954.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 484,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,436.

Shares of YCBD opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. cbdMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

