1,915 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,536. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $132.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

