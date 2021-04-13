$2.14 EPS Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. MarketAxess reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $535.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.88. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $380.28 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

