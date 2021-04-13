$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $2.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.84 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $11.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

