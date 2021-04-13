20,802 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

