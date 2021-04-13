2,421 Shares in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000.

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59.

