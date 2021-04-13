24,915 Shares in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBI. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 95,088 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MBIA by 557.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MBIA stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $539.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.05. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

