2,611 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.42. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

