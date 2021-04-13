2,873 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

