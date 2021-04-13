34,117 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,166.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,964. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

