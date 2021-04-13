361 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $3,349,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,598.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,420.21 and a 200-day moving average of $864.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

