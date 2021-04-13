$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post $4.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $19.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $20.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Shares of MAN traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.69. 9,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $105.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 212.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 91,407 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 36.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2,193.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 129,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 61,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.