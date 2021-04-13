$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post sales of $4.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $18.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $126.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

