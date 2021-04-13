4J Wealth Management LLC Buys 134 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $785,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 252.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $86.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.