4J Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.37. The stock had a trading volume of 47,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,248. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.75. The company has a market cap of $374.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

