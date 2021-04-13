4J Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.22.

NVIDIA stock traded up $8.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $616.90. The company had a trading volume of 475,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,726. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $382.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

