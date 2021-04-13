4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,744 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,744 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 760,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,762,945. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.