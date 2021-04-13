5,403 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

