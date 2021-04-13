$583.33 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $583.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.90 million and the highest is $599.00 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $568.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,666 shares of company stock worth $30,967,992. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

