6,515 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

