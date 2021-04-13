75,613 Shares in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 75,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NNVC opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. NanoViricides, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.