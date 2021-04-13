$759.80 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce sales of $759.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $738.17 million and the highest is $784.21 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $953.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after acquiring an additional 494,023 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,464,000 after acquiring an additional 483,594 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,878,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.82. 1,937,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,600. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.32.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.